Ingredients

Peanuts , Organic Agave Syrup , Protein Blend ( Whey Protein Isolate , Pea Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Concentrate ) , Gf Oats , Inulin ( Dietary Fiber ) , Whey Protein Crisps ( Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Concentrate , Tapioca Starch , Calcium Carbonate , Sunflower Lecithin ) , Natural Peanut Extract , Vanilla Extract , Sunflower Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols ( Natural Vitamin E ) , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Oats,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

