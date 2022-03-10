Betty's Lou Protein Bars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Betty's Lou Protein Bars

12 ctUPC: 0001607352153
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • With Peanuts, Oats, & Sea Salt
  • 13G Protein
  • Vegetarian
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium125mg5%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar12g
Protein13g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts , Organic Agave Syrup , Protein Blend ( Whey Protein Isolate , Pea Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Concentrate ) , Gf Oats , Inulin ( Dietary Fiber ) , Whey Protein Crisps ( Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Concentrate , Tapioca Starch , Calcium Carbonate , Sunflower Lecithin ) , Natural Peanut Extract , Vanilla Extract , Sunflower Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols ( Natural Vitamin E ) , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Oats,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More