Why feed your dog Beyond Grain Free Beef & Spinach Recipe in Gravy? It's about knowing exactly what your dog is eating -- natural ingredients you know and trust, plus vitamins and minerals. We start with real beef and thoughtfully select ingredients, such as spinach, that help deliver the grain-free solution you're looking for without sacrificing the nutrients your dog needs to help support a long, healthy life. It all comes together in three simply-made, protein-rich recipes that contain everything your dog needs and nothing he doesn't.