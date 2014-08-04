Hover to Zoom
Beyond Grain Free Chicken Beef & Carrot Recipe in Gravy Wet Cat Food
3 ozUPC: 0001780016381
Purchase Options
Product Details
Purina Beyond Grain FreeChicken Beef & CarrotRecipe is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance of adult cats.
- Natural Cat Food + Essential Nutrients
- No Ingredients from China
- No Corn, Wheat or Soy
- No Poultry By-Product Meal
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives