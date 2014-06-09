Give your cat a grain-free mealtime option with Purina Beyond Grain Free Pate Wild Salmon Recipe adult wet cat food. This recipe is formulated without corn, wheat or soy, and without poultry by-product meal, so you can feel good about what goes into her dish every day. Natural ingredients plus essential nutrients help your cat live a full, healthy life with you by her side, and the high-quality ingredients are purposely chosen by our in-house pet nutritionists. Feed this wet cat food according to the serving instructions based on her weight, and adjust the portion sizes as needed. Because Purina Beyond provides 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats, there's no need to add extra vitamins, minerals or other supplements to her dish unless your trusted veterinarian recommends it.

Serve this entree at every meal, or mix things up by rotating between this recipe and our other Purina Beyond wet and dry cat food formulas. Offer your beloved cat Purina Beyond Grain Free Pate Wild Salmon Recipe adult wet cat food, and show her just how important her overall health and happiness are to you.