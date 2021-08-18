Nourish your cat with the same ingredients you'd select for yourself when you serve Purina Beyond Organic Chicken & Carrot wet cat food. We use real, recognizable ingredients grown and raised as nature intended to craft this pate cat food. Free range organic chicken raised without antibiotics or growth hormones* is the #1 ingredient, providing your cat with the high-quality protein that comes from a real chicken recipe. We purposely select every ingredient for a natural cat food with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients that meets your high standards and provides complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats. Beyond Organic has the USDA Certified Organic Seal, which means this Purina Beyond pate cat food contains no prohibited synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, no added antibiotics or growth hormones and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Plus, this recipe has no corn, wheat, soy or poultry by-product meal to meet your high standards. You want your cat's nutrition to follow the same core principles as your own: real ingredients that you recognize instantly as food. Offer her a wet cat food from a brand as committed to healthy nutrition as you are with Purina Beyond Organic Chicken and Carrot wet cat food.

*Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones in chicken.