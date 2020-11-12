Nourish your dog with purposefully sourced ingredients raised as nature intended with Purina Beyond Organic Small Dog Chicken, Egg & Carrot Recipe adult dry dog food. Crafted with thoughtfully selected ingredients, including organic free range chicken raised without antibiotics or growth hormones* as the #1 ingredient, our high protein dog food recipe provides 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs. We add egg and carrot to this nutrient-dense, organic dog food for wholesome variety. The end result is a bite-sized dog food crafted with ingredients from our trusted sources for nutritious goodness you can count on.

Beyond Organic has the USDA Certified Organic Seal, which means this organic dry dog food for small dogs contains no prohibited synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, no added antibiotics or growth hormones and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. We also leave out corn, wheat, soy and poultry by-product meal for a dry dog food that meets your criteria. Added vitamins, minerals and nutrients in this natural dry small breed dog food help support your small dog's whole body health so he can continue living his best life by your side. *Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones in chicken.

Benefits: