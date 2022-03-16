BFree Wheat & Gluten Free Stone Baked Pita Breads Perspective: front
BFree Wheat & Gluten Free Stone Baked Pita Breads

4 ct / 7.76 ozUPC: 0085279500539
Our Stone Baked Pita Bread is made in a stone-fired oven which makes them taste so good and authentically delicious. They’re high in fiber, low in fat and contain no added sugars. Fill yours with your favorite topping, ours is with roast peppers, pesto and couscous!

  • Gluten free
  • Dairy free
  • High in fiber
  • Vegan friendly
  • No refined sugar

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pita (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Rice Flour, Potato Flour, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Buckwheat Flour, Glycerol, Bamboo Fiber, Inulin, Sourdough (Fermented Quinoa, Rice and Corn Flour), Psyllium Husk, Pea Protein, Pea Fiber, Corn Flour, Apple Juice Concentrae, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Canola Oil, Yeast, Salt, Xanthan Gum Guar Gum, Glucono Delta Lactone, Citric Acid (A Mold Inhibitor), Malic Acid (A Mold Inhibitor), Tartaric Acid (A Mold Inhibitor)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
