BFree Wheat & Gluten Free Stone Baked Pita Breads
Our Stone Baked Pita Bread is made in a stone-fired oven which makes them taste so good and authentically delicious. They’re high in fiber, low in fat and contain no added sugars. Fill yours with your favorite topping, ours is with roast peppers, pesto and couscous!
- Gluten free
- Dairy free
- High in fiber
- Vegan friendly
- No refined sugar
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Rice Flour, Potato Flour, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Buckwheat Flour, Glycerol, Bamboo Fiber, Inulin, Sourdough (Fermented Quinoa, Rice and Corn Flour), Psyllium Husk, Pea Protein, Pea Fiber, Corn Flour, Apple Juice Concentrae, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Canola Oil, Yeast, Salt, Xanthan Gum Guar Gum, Glucono Delta Lactone, Citric Acid (A Mold Inhibitor), Malic Acid (A Mold Inhibitor), Tartaric Acid (A Mold Inhibitor)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
