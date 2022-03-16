Bigger, softer and tastier than ever, our new Sliced White Loaf is now an official member of the BFree Family. Created using the finest ingredients which were hand-selected to be uniquely satisfied. Featuring delicate sourdough to create an aroma of flavor before you take your first bite, this loaf is truly a staple for any vegan or gluten-free household.

Gluten free

Dairy free

Low in fat

Vegan friendly

No refined sugar