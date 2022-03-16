Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BFree Wheat & Gluten Free White Bread
14.11 ozUPC: 0085279500516
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Bigger, softer and tastier than ever, our new Sliced White Loaf is now an official member of the BFree Family. Created using the finest ingredients which were hand-selected to be uniquely satisfied. Featuring delicate sourdough to create an aroma of flavor before you take your first bite, this loaf is truly a staple for any vegan or gluten-free household.
- Gluten free
- Dairy free
- Low in fat
- Vegan friendly
- No refined sugar
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.5%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More