Coffee. It might not be the most important part of your day, but it's certainly an essential first step. The Bialetti Aluminum 6 Cup Stovetop Steamer Espresso Coffee Maker Brewer lets you make the full-bodied, bold and black brew you might find in an Italian al-fresco cafe without needing to find your passport. Crafted from lightweight and durable aluminum, this stovetop espresso carafe has an Old World style that's easy to use and produces delicious results. Add ground beans to the hopper, fill with water, and heat. Using steam infusion, the Italian coffee brewer percolates with pressure, resulting in a thick, creamy, and robust cup of espresso. A 24-ounce capacity lets you make up to 6 cups at a time for the breakfast table or your office desk. Froth some milk and make a cappuccino, macchiato, or au lait if the mood strikes or use traditional coffee beans for a heartier rendition on a classic cup of joe.

Produces 6 demitasse (2 ounce) cups of rich, velvety espresso in less than 5 minutes

Patented safety valve; Easy to clean and disassemble

Max Boiler Capacity 10(fl oz) 300ml

Made of high quality polished aluminum in the classic Bialetti Octagon shape

2 Year Warranty, Designed and Made in Italy