BIC Intensity Fine-Point Permanent Markers
8 pkUPC: 0007033032616
8 pkUPC: 0007033032616
Product Details
- Durable permanent marker withbold, vibrant, long-lasting color
- Unique snap cap designed with vapor seal locking mechanism snaps closed to prevent dry out
- Low odor
- Tank-style permanent marker with chisel tip for broad and fine marking
- Fade resistant ink that provides marks on most surfaces such as plastic, metal, glass, cardboard, wood, photos, oily and damp surfaces, and more
- Ultra comfy rubber grip for comfort and control
- Acid-free ink (no added acid; no measurable pH)
- Won't dry out when cap is left off for 2 weeks