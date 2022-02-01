BIC Intensity Fine-Point Permanent Markers Perspective: front
BIC Intensity Fine-Point Permanent Markers Perspective: back
BIC Intensity Fine-Point Permanent Markers

8 pkUPC: 0007033032616
Product Details

  • Durable permanent marker withbold, vibrant, long-lasting color
  • Unique snap cap designed with vapor seal locking mechanism snaps closed to prevent dry out
  • Low odor
  • Tank-style permanent marker with chisel tip for broad and fine marking
  • Fade resistant ink that provides marks on most surfaces such as plastic, metal, glass, cardboard, wood, photos, oily and damp surfaces, and more
  • Ultra comfy rubber grip for comfort and control
  • Acid-free ink (no added acid; no measurable pH)
  • Won't dry out when cap is left off for 2 weeks

