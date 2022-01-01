Hover to Zoom
Bicycle® Eco Edition Playing Cards
Go green! Bicycle® Eco Edition Playing Cards are made with a fully recyclable case and deck. These cards are made with sustainable forest papers, starch-based laminating, and vegetable-based inks. Made by us. Enjoyed by you. Benefit for all. These Bicycle® decks are made in the USA and feature the patented air-cushioned finish, softly beveled edges, and sandwich construction for enhanced game play.
- Environmentally conscious, completely recyclable playing cards!
- Same Bicycle quality, made in the USA and trusted since 1885
- Paper sourced from sustainable forests, starch-based laminating glue, and vegetable oil based green and black inks
- Patented air-cushioned finish, softly beveled edges, and sandwich construction for enhanced gameplay
- Poker wide size playing cards
Dimensions: 3.5 Inches Tall and 2.5 Inches Wide