Go green! Bicycle® Eco Edition Playing Cards are made with a fully recyclable case and deck. These cards are made with sustainable forest papers, starch-based laminating, and vegetable-based inks. Made by us. Enjoyed by you. Benefit for all. These Bicycle® decks are made in the USA and feature the patented air-cushioned finish, softly beveled edges, and sandwich construction for enhanced game play.

Poker wide size playing cards

Dimensions: 3.5 Inches Tall and 2.5 Inches Wide