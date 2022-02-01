Hover to Zoom
Big Bubbly: Full Bottle Prosecco Glass by True
Set of 1UPC: 0084209417462
Product Details
What if you want to drink alllll the prosecco? Tell your friends to BYOB and pour one out into this glass! And by "one," we mean "one entire 750ml bottle," because that's how much sparkling wine this beauty holds. You can do it! We believe in you.Holds one 750mL bottleGlass ConstructionDIM: 12.75" highPKG: Shelf Box