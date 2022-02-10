Big K® Caffeine Free Root Beer Soda Perspective: front
Big K® Caffeine Free Root Beer Soda
Big K® Caffeine Free Root Beer Soda Perspective: left
Big K® Caffeine Free Root Beer Soda Perspective: right
Big K® Caffeine Free Root Beer Soda Perspective: top
Big K® Caffeine Free Root Beer Soda Perspective: bottom
Big K® Caffeine Free Root Beer Soda

12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0001111049688
Located in AISLE 15

We can all appreciate an old-fashioned classic, a soft drink standby, a creamy dreamy taste of sippable nostalgia with hints of vanilla. Don't forget the vanilla ice cream.

  • Full Flavor
  • Caffeine Free
  • 12-Can Fridge Pack

Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Can (354mL)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg2%
Total Carbohydrate45g16%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar45g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, sodium benzoate (preservative), citric acid, modified corn starch, natural and artificial flavors.

Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

