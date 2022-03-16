Big K® Caffeine Free Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda Perspective: front
Big K® Caffeine Free Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda
Big K® Caffeine Free Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda
Big K® Caffeine Free Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda
Big K® Caffeine Free Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda
Big K® Caffeine Free Zero Sugar Root Beer Soda

2 LUPC: 0001111009834
Located in AISLE 15

Product Details

We can all appreciate an old-fashioned classic, a soft drink standby, a creamy dreamy taste of sippable nostalgia with hints of vanilla – especially when it's updated to contain zero sugar and zero calories. Don't forget the vanilla ice cream.

  • Zero Calories
  • Zero Sugar
  • Caffeine Free
  • 2-Liter Bottle