Big Sexy Hair® Root Pump Mousse
1.6 ozUPC: 0064663000713
Big Sexy Hair Root Pump Spray Mousse helps you create big volume by pumping up hair at the root. It dispenses out as a spray and turns into a mousse to give tresses tons of volume. Apply to damp hair at the root to achieve phenomenal lift or to dry hair to activate textural volume. Resists humidity and provides lift, fullness and medium hold. Great for fine/medium hair types.