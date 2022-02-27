Ingredients

green tea, green decaffeinated tea, natural oil of bergamot, lemon peel, natural flavor (soy lecithin), rose hips, chamomile, hibiscus,natural mango flavor with other natural flavor (soy lecithin), mango juice concentrate granules, mint leaves, natural peach flavor (soy lecithin), peach granules, natural mango flavor with other natural flavor (soy lecithin), mango juice concentrate granules, rind of oranges, sweet spice, natural flavor (soy lecithin)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

