Bigelow 8 Flavor Green Assortment Variety Pack Tea Bags 64 Count Perspective: front
Bigelow 8 Flavor Green Assortment Variety Pack Tea Bags 64 Count

64 ctUPC: 0007231030568
Product Details

Sampler of 8 delightful Green teas, 64 individually wrapped tea bags.

Flavors include:

  • Green Tea
  • Decaffeinated Green Tea
  • Green with Mint
  • Green with Peach
  • Earl Grey Green
  • Constant Comment Green
  • Green with Mango
  • Green wtih Lemon

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
64.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
green tea, green decaffeinated tea, natural oil of bergamot, lemon peel, natural flavor (soy lecithin), rose hips, chamomile, hibiscus,natural mango flavor with other natural flavor (soy lecithin), mango juice concentrate granules, mint leaves, natural peach flavor (soy lecithin), peach granules, natural mango flavor with other natural flavor (soy lecithin), mango juice concentrate granules, rind of oranges, sweet spice, natural flavor (soy lecithin)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
