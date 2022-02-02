Bigelow Benefits Balance Cinnamon & Blackberry Herbal Tea
Bigelow Cinnamon & Blackberry Herbal tea is the perfect tea for those looking to balance their sugar levels everyday. This herbal tea contains cinnamon, dandelion and fennel, all of which are thought to support healthy equilibrium and balance the body. This tea is all-natural, non-GMO, gluten free and kosher. The box, tea bags, strings and tags are all 100% biodegradable. A great everyday tea that fuels your body with good for you ingredients.
cinnamon, dandelion leaves and root, lemongrass, natural cinnamon, blackberry and raspberry flavors, hibicus, blueberry leaves, fennel, rose hips, apples, blackberry leaves, elderberries
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.
