Bigelow Benefits Calm Stomach Ginger & Peach Herbal Tea

6 pk / 18 ctUPC: 1007231001021
Bigelow Ginger and Peach Herbal tea, is the perfect tea for those who love a calm stomach everyday. This herbal tea contains Peppermint, Ginger and marshmallow root, all of which are thought to aid in healthy digestion. This tea is naturally flavored, non-GMO, gluten free and kosher. The box, tea bags, strings and tags are all 100% biodegradable. A great everyday tea that fuels your body with good for you ingredients.

Nutrition Facts
18.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
peppermint, wild orange leaves, chamomile, natural peach and ginger flavors with other natural flavors, ginger, licorice root, fennel, marshmallow root, peaches

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
