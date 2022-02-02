Bigelow Benefits Calm Stomach Ginger & Peach Herbal Tea
Bigelow Ginger and Peach Herbal tea, is the perfect tea for those who love a calm stomach everyday. This herbal tea contains Peppermint, Ginger and marshmallow root, all of which are thought to aid in healthy digestion. This tea is naturally flavored, non-GMO, gluten free and kosher. The box, tea bags, strings and tags are all 100% biodegradable. A great everyday tea that fuels your body with good for you ingredients.
peppermint, wild orange leaves, chamomile, natural peach and ginger flavors with other natural flavors, ginger, licorice root, fennel, marshmallow root, peaches
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.
