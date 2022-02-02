Bigelow Ginger and Peach Herbal tea, is the perfect tea for those who love a calm stomach everyday. This herbal tea contains Peppermint, Ginger and marshmallow root, all of which are thought to aid in healthy digestion. This tea is naturally flavored, non-GMO, gluten free and kosher. The box, tea bags, strings and tags are all 100% biodegradable. A great everyday tea that fuels your body with good for you ingredients.