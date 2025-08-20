Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Benefits Cinnamon & Blackberry Herbal Tea Bags
18 ctUPC: 0007231001024
Taking time to care for Balance every day. Sweet and spicy cinnamon top notes with smooth balanced sweet and tart blackberry end.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (prepared) (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium25mg0.71%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Cinnamon, Dandelion Leaves and Root, Lemongrass, Natural Cinnamon, Blackberry and Raspberry Flavors, Hibiscus, Blueberry Leaves, Fennel, Rose Hips, Apples, Blackberry Leaves, Elderberries
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More