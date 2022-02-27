Bigelow Benefits Lemon & Echinacea Herbal Tea K-Cup® Pods
Looking to Stay Well every day! Authentic Echinacea and crisp lemon with a smooth relaxing herbal end note.
- Echinacea – Beautiful flower traditionally thought to help your body's defenses.
- Lemongrass – Tasty herb commonly thought to be a supportive hand to your overall health.
- Rose Hips – Tart and tasty herb commonly used to help support your well-being.
- Elder Flowers – Light colored flower traditionally considered to help support a healthy lifestyle.
echinacea, lemongrass, natural lemon flavor, fennel, licorice root, peppermint, sage, plantain leaves, elder flowers, marshmallow root, rose hips, thyme, lemon balm
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
