Looking to Stay Well every day! Authentic Echinacea and crisp lemon with a smooth relaxing herbal end note.

  • Echinacea – Beautiful flower traditionally thought to help your body's defenses.
  • Lemongrass – Tasty herb commonly thought to be a supportive hand to your overall health.
  • Rose Hips – Tart and tasty herb commonly used to help support your well-being.
  • Elder Flowers – Light colored flower traditionally considered to help support a healthy lifestyle.

Nutrition Facts
10.0 Greater than servings per container
Serving size8 fl. oz.
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

echinacea, lemongrass, natural lemon flavor, fennel, licorice root, peppermint, sage, plantain leaves, elder flowers, marshmallow root, rose hips, thyme, lemon balm

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

