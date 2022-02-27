Bigelow Benefits Tea Mixed Case
Product Details
\All of us know how important it is to put good things in our bodies to help us stay strong. That desire was the inspiration for the Bigelow Benefits line, everyday teas that fuel your body with good for you ingredients.
Case includes 1 box each of:
- CALM STOMACH Ginger & Peach
- SLEEP Chamomile & Lavender
- STAY WELL Lemon & Echinacea
- REFRESH Tumeric Chili Matcha Green
- BALANCE Cinnamon & Blackberry
- RADIATE BEAUTY Blueberry & Aloe
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
echinacea, lemongrass, natural lemon flavor, fennel, licorice root, peppermint, sage, plantain leaves, elder flowers, marshmallow root, rose hips, thyme, lemon balm, green tea, dandelion root, chamomile, nettle, turmeric, fennel, matcha green tea powder, cracked pepper, natural cayenne pepper flavor with other natural flavors, peppermint, wild orange leaves, natural peach and ginger flavors with other natural flavors, ginger, peaches, passionflower, lavender, red poppy flowers, natural lavender and rose flavors, cinnamon, dandelion leaves and root, natural cinnamon, blackberry and raspberry flavors, hibiscus, blueberry leaves, apples, blackberry leaves, elderberries, hibiscus, apple, natural blueberry flavor, orange peel, elderberries, acerola juice granules, aloe vera juice concentrate, blueberries
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
