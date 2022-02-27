Bigelow Benefits Tea Mixed Case Perspective: front
Bigelow Benefits Tea Mixed Case

108 ctUPC: 0007231064332
Product Details

\All of us know how important it is to put good things in our bodies to help us stay strong. That desire was the inspiration for the Bigelow Benefits line, everyday teas that fuel your body with good for you ingredients.

Case includes 1 box each of:

  • CALM STOMACH Ginger & Peach
  • SLEEP Chamomile & Lavender
  • STAY WELL Lemon & Echinacea
  • REFRESH Tumeric Chili Matcha Green
  • BALANCE Cinnamon & Blackberry
  • RADIATE BEAUTY Blueberry & Aloe

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
108.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
echinacea, lemongrass, natural lemon flavor, fennel, licorice root, peppermint, sage, plantain leaves, elder flowers, marshmallow root, rose hips, thyme, lemon balm, green tea, dandelion root, chamomile, nettle, turmeric, fennel, matcha green tea powder, cracked pepper, natural cayenne pepper flavor with other natural flavors, peppermint, wild orange leaves, natural peach and ginger flavors with other natural flavors, ginger, peaches, passionflower, lavender, red poppy flowers, natural lavender and rose flavors, cinnamon, dandelion leaves and root, natural cinnamon, blackberry and raspberry flavors, hibiscus, blueberry leaves, apples, blackberry leaves, elderberries, hibiscus, apple, natural blueberry flavor, orange peel, elderberries, acerola juice granules, aloe vera juice concentrate, blueberries

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
