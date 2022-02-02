A new way to love your water! Watch these beautiful botanicals slowly create a light and refreshing infused water. No need to cut up fresh fruit, we did all the hard work for you. So simple and refreshing. Zero calories. No artificial anything. Create your own botanical infused water with fresh picked blueberries, refreshing citrus, and a light basil finish.

Our Commitment

The only way to protect our recipes is by wrapping each tea bag in our unique foil pouch which ensures 100% freshness in every cup.