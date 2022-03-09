Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion Cranberry Lime Honeysuckle Herbal Tea Bags
18 ctUPC: 0007231039002
A new way to love your water! Watch these beautiful botanicals slowly create a light and refreshing infused water. No need to cut up fresh fruit, we did all the hard work for you. So simple and refreshing. Zero calories. No artificial anything. Create your own botanical infused water with tart cranberry, a splash of lime and a touch of sweet honeysuckle.