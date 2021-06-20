Bigelow Botanicals™ Cold Water Infusion Watermelon Cucumber Mint Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: front
Bigelow Botanicals™ Cold Water Infusion Watermelon Cucumber Mint Herbal Tea Bags
Bigelow Botanicals™ Cold Water Infusion Watermelon Cucumber Mint Herbal Tea Bags
Bigelow Botanicals™ Cold Water Infusion Watermelon Cucumber Mint Herbal Tea Bags
Bigelow Botanicals™ Cold Water Infusion Watermelon Cucumber Mint Herbal Tea Bags
Bigelow Botanicals™ Cold Water Infusion Watermelon Cucumber Mint Herbal Tea Bags

18 ctUPC: 0007231039004
Located in AISLE 11

A new way to love your water! Watch these beautiful botanicals slowly create a light and refreshing infused water. No need to cut up fresh fruit, we did all the hard work for you. So simple and refreshing.—The Bigelow family

Our CommitmentThe only way to protect our recipes is by wrapping each tea bag in our unique foil pouch which ensures 100% freshness in every cup.