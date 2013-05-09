Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Bigelow Chamomile Mint Herbal Tea Bags 20 Count
20 ctUPC: 0007231001068
Purchase Options
Product Details
We've taken two of our favorite herbs and married them for a perfect pairing. Our chamomile mint is both soothing and refreshing all at the same time. Cozy up and have a cup or two.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chamomile , Peppermint Leaves , Rose Hips , Lemongrass , Natural Flavor ( Soy Lecithin ) , Lemon Peel , Lemon Verbena , Hibiscus .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More