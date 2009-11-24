Bigelow® Classic Green Tea K-Cup® Pods Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Classic Green Tea K-Cup® Pods Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Classic Green Tea K-Cup® Pods Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Classic Green Tea K-Cup® Pods Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Classic Green Tea K-Cup® Pods Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Bigelow® Classic Green Tea K-Cup® Pods

24 ctUPC: 0007231042847
Purchase Options

Product Details

Green tea is pretty simple. It's green tea. What makes ours so special is that we use only hand-picked tea from high elevation gardens and then we gently process it, bringing out that natural flavor people have been enjoying for centuries. Our tea is not harsh, not too grassy, but smooth and very delicate . . . easy to drink and enjoy the whole cup.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
24.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green tea

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More