Bigelow Classic Oolong Tea
6 pk / 20 ctUPC: 1007231000199
Product Details
A smooth and distinctive taste with consistent mellow notes able to go well with almost any meal. This product is not too dark or too light, it’s just right. According to the caff-o-meter, bigelow tea classic, oolong tea, contains 30-60 mg. of caffeine per serving.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
20.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
oolong tea
Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.
