A variety of Bigelow Teas that will be there to help stave off a full-on cold or whenever you are feeling a little under the weather. Case includes 1 box each of:

  • Lemon Ginger plus Probiotics
  • Green Tea
  • Mint Medley
  • Cozy Chamomile
  • I Love Lemon with Vitamin C
  • Green Tea with Lemon

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
118.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C100mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
chamomile flowers, green tea, lemon peel, natural flavor (soy lecithin), rose hips, lemongrass, natural lemon flavor (soy lecithin), lemon verbena, hibiscus, peppermint leaves, citric acid, cinnamon, natural ginger and lemon flavors with other natural flavors (soy lecithin), lemon verbena, ginger, licorice root, GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086), citric acid, peppermint leaves, spearmint leaves

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
