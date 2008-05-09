Bigelow Constant Comment Black Tea Bags Perspective: front
Bigelow Constant Comment Black Tea Bags Perspective: back
Bigelow Constant Comment Black Tea Bags Perspective: left
Bigelow Constant Comment Black Tea Bags Perspective: right
Bigelow Constant Comment Black Tea Bags Perspective: top
Bigelow Constant Comment Black Tea Bags Perspective: bottom
Bigelow Constant Comment Black Tea Bags

40 ctUPC: 0007231000103
Product Details

Our first and most famous blend flavored with a secret recipe of orange rind and sweet spice. Our family is proud of our recipe. Each ingredient below has been carefully selected by the Bigelow family to deliver an uncompromised tea experience. Carefully Selected Ingredients black tea, rind of oranges, sweet spice, natural flavor. Protected in foil because flavor matters. Our family selects ingredients so carefully that they must protect them in foil to allow you to experience their full flavor, freshness & aroma.

  • First and Most Famous Blend Flavored With a Secret Recipe of Orange Rind & Sweet Spice
  • All Natural
  • Teabags Wrapped in Foil Pouches / Freshness Stays In
  • Air and Moisture Stay Out

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium15mg0.43%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Black Tea, Rind of Oranges, Sweet Spice, Natural Flavor Tea Is A Gluten-free Beverage

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
