Bigelow Constant Comment Black Tea Bags
Product Details
Our first and most famous blend flavored with a secret recipe of orange rind and sweet spice. Our family is proud of our recipe. Each ingredient below has been carefully selected by the Bigelow family to deliver an uncompromised tea experience. Carefully Selected Ingredients black tea, rind of oranges, sweet spice, natural flavor. Protected in foil because flavor matters. Our family selects ingredients so carefully that they must protect them in foil to allow you to experience their full flavor, freshness & aroma.
- First and Most Famous Blend Flavored With a Secret Recipe of Orange Rind & Sweet Spice
- All Natural
- Teabags Wrapped in Foil Pouches / Freshness Stays In
- Air and Moisture Stay Out
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Black Tea, Rind of Oranges, Sweet Spice, Natural Flavor Tea Is A Gluten-free Beverage
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More