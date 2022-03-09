Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Cozy Chamomile Herbal Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007231000041
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
Chamomile is good for you, both soothing and relaxing. no better way to wind down. What makes Bigelow taste so special is that they use the whole chamomile flower, carefully picked so you get a much sweeter, rounder, flavorful experience.
- Pure Chamomile Flowers
- Caffeine Free
- All natural
- Tea Bags Individually Wrapped in Foil Pouches
- Freshness Stays In
- Air and Moisture Stay Out