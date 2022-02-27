Bigelow Cozy Chamomile Herbal Tea Caffeine Free Tea Bags 100 Count Perspective: front
Bigelow Cozy Chamomile Herbal Tea Caffeine Free Tea Bags 100 Count Perspective: back
Bigelow Cozy Chamomile Herbal Tea Caffeine Free Tea Bags 100 Count Perspective: top
Bigelow Cozy Chamomile Herbal Tea Caffeine Free Tea Bags 100 Count Perspective: bottom
Bigelow Cozy Chamomile Herbal Tea Caffeine Free Tea Bags 100 Count

100 ctUPC: 0007231037041
Product Details

Chamomile is good for you, both soothing and relaxing. No better way to wind down. What makes Bigelow taste so special is that we use the whole chamomile flower, carefully picked so you get a much sweeter, rounder, flavorful experience… enjoy!

  • Caffeine Free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
100.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
chamomile flowers

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

