Bigelow® Darjeeling Black Tea

20 ctUPC: 0007231000138
Enjoy a rich blend of fragrant hand-picked tea from the foothills of the breathtaking Himalayan mountainside in the Darjeeling region of India. Stimulating yet smooth, enjoy this elegant and sophisticated brew. Just one sip and you will know why Darjeeling is known as the champagne of black teas.

  • Rich and Fragrant, the Champagne of Black Teas
  • Black Tea
  • All Natural
  • Tea Bags Individually Wrapped in Foil Pouches
  • Freshness Stays In
  • Air and Moisture Stay Out

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Black Tea .

Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

