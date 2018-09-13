Bigelow® Darjeeling Black Tea
Product Details
Enjoy a rich blend of fragrant hand-picked tea from the foothills of the breathtaking Himalayan mountainside in the Darjeeling region of India. Stimulating yet smooth, enjoy this elegant and sophisticated brew. Just one sip and you will know why Darjeeling is known as the champagne of black teas.
- Rich and Fragrant, the Champagne of Black Teas
- Black Tea
- All Natural
- Tea Bags Individually Wrapped in Foil Pouches
- Freshness Stays In
- Air and Moisture Stay Out
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Black Tea .
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More