Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Bigelow Decaffeinated Green Tea with Lemon Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007231004245
Purchase Options
Product Details
A gentle blend with a lovely lemon finish...because flavor matters. Our family selects ingredients so carefully that they must protect them in foil to allow you to experience their full flavor, freshness, and aroma.
- Carefully Selected Ingredients
- Decaffeinated green tea
- Natural flavor (soy lecithin)
- Individually wrapped in foil pouches
- Freshness stays in
- Air and moisture stay out