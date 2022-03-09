Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Bigelow® Earl Grey Black Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007231000123
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
20 tea bags individually wrapped in foil pouches. Freshness stays in. Air and moisture stay out.
Hand-picked black tea delicately blended with real oil of bergamot from Calabria, Italy.
Our Family is Proud of Our Recipe
Each ingredient has been carefully selected by the Bigelow family to deliver an uncompromised tea experience.