Bigelow English Breakfast Black Tea Pods

12 ctUPC: 0007231066144
Product Details

Start your day with a rich, bold, robust cup of tea. We use only hand-picked tea leaves from higher up in the mountains where the best teas are grown. This full-bodied yet smooth cup gives just the boost you need in the morning or quite honestly any time of day! It's spectacular on its own or with a splash of milk.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl. oz.
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
black tea

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

