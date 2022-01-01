Bigelow English Breakfast Black Tea Pods
Product Details
Start your day with a rich, bold, robust cup of tea. We use only hand-picked tea leaves from higher up in the mountains where the best teas are grown. This full-bodied yet smooth cup gives just the boost you need in the morning or quite honestly any time of day! It's spectacular on its own or with a splash of milk.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
black tea
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
