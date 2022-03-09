Bigelow® English Teatime Black Tea Perspective: front
Bigelow® English Teatime Black Tea
Bigelow® English Teatime Black Tea
Bigelow® English Teatime Black Tea
Bigelow® English Teatime Black Tea
Bigelow® English Teatime Black Tea

20 ctUPC: 0007231000177
For this special recipe Bigelow uses only hand-picked tea leaves form higher up in the mountains where the best teas are grown. These mountain grown teas give you a full bodied, yet smooth cup, making English Teatime® the perfect pick-me-up tea any time of day.

  • All Natural
  • Tea Bags Individually Wrapped in Foil Pouches
  • Freshness Stays In
  • Air and Moisture Stay Out