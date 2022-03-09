Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® English Teatime Black Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007231000177
Located in AISLE 11
For this special recipe Bigelow uses only hand-picked tea leaves form higher up in the mountains where the best teas are grown. These mountain grown teas give you a full bodied, yet smooth cup, making English Teatime® the perfect pick-me-up tea any time of day.
- All Natural
- Tea Bags Individually Wrapped in Foil Pouches
- Freshness Stays In
- Air and Moisture Stay Out