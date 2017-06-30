Bigelow® Green Tea Bags Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Green Tea Bags Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Green Tea Bags Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Green Tea Bags Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Green Tea Bags Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Green Tea Bags Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Bigelow® Green Tea Bags

40 ctUPC: 0007231000848
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Green Tea is pretty simple.

It's Green Tea. What makes ours so special is that we use only hand-picked tea from high elevation gardens and then we gently process it, bringing out that natural flavor people have been enjoying for centuries. Our tea is not harsh, not too grassy but smooth and very delicate...easy to drink and enjoy the whole cup.

Shipping & Return Information