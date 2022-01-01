Bigelow Green Tea Classic K-Cup Pods Perspective: front
Bigelow Green Tea Classic K-Cup Pods Perspective: left
Bigelow Green Tea Classic K-Cup Pods Perspective: right
Bigelow Green Tea Classic K-Cup Pods Perspective: bottom
Bigelow Green Tea Classic K-Cup Pods

12 ct / 0.10 ozUPC: 0007231066847
Product Details

Our signature Green blend enlivens the earthy flavors of this delicate tea.

Green tea is pretty simple. It's green tea. What makes ours so special is that we use only hand-picked tea from high elevation gardens and then we gently process it, bringing out that natural flavor people have been enjoying for centuries. Our tea is not harsh, not too grassy, but smooth and very delicate...easy to drink and enjoy the whole cup.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl. oz.
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green tea

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
