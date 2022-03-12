Bigelow Green Tea Mixed Case Perspective: front
Bigelow Green Tea Mixed Case

120 ctUPC: 0007231064238
Product Details

Made especially for green tea lovers who like to enjoy a variety of flavors. Case includes 1 box each of:

  • Green Tea
  • Green Tea with Pomegranate
  • Green Tea with Peach
  • Green with Lemon
  • Green with Mint
  • Constant Comment Green

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C10mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green tea, lemon peel, natural flavor (soy lecithin), mint leaves, natural peach flavor (soy lecithin), peach granules, apple, hibiscus, natural pomegranate flavors with other natural flavors (soy lecithin), rose hips, licorice root, pomegranate peel, rind of oranges, sweet spice, natural flavor (soy lecithin)

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
