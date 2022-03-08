Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Bigelow Green Tea with Peach Tea Bags 20 Count
20 ctUPC: 0007231000130
Purchase Options
Product Details
Bigelow has added juicy peach flavor to their hand-picked green tea. The result is a smooth and soothing cup of oh so delicious green tea with a sweet peach note. Sure to satisfy all of your taste buds.
- A Sweet Peach Note Enhances this Delicate Green Tea
- Healthy Antioxidants
- All Natural
- Tea Bags Individually Wrapped in Foil Pouches
- Freshness Stays In
- Air and Moisture Stay Out
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Tea , Natural Peach Flavor ( Soy Lecithin ) , Peach Granules .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More