Bigelow Green Tea with Peach Tea Bags 20 Count
Bigelow Green Tea with Peach Tea Bags 20 Count Perspective: back
Bigelow Green Tea with Peach Tea Bags 20 Count Perspective: left
Bigelow Green Tea with Peach Tea Bags 20 Count Perspective: right
Bigelow Green Tea with Peach Tea Bags 20 Count Perspective: top
Bigelow Green Tea with Peach Tea Bags 20 Count Perspective: bottom
Bigelow Green Tea with Peach Tea Bags 20 Count

20 ctUPC: 0007231000130
Product Details

Bigelow has added juicy peach flavor to their hand-picked green tea. The result is a smooth and soothing cup of oh so delicious green tea with a sweet peach note. Sure to satisfy all of your taste buds.

  • A Sweet Peach Note Enhances this Delicate Green Tea
  • Healthy Antioxidants
  • All Natural
  • Tea Bags Individually Wrapped in Foil Pouches
  • Freshness Stays In
  • Air and Moisture Stay Out

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green Tea , Natural Peach Flavor ( Soy Lecithin ) , Peach Granules .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
