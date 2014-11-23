Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® I Love Lemon® with Vitamin C Herbal Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007231000052
Product Details
With vitamin C added. Refreshing blend with lots of lemon. All natural. Caffeine free.
Bigelow is pleased to share the fact that this box, bag, string and tag are made from sustainable (renewable) resources and are 100% biodegradable.
Gluten free. Blended and packaged in the USA.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein0g
Vitamin C60mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rose Hips, Lemongrass, Natural Lemon Flavor (Soy Lecithin), Lemon Peel, Lemon Verbena, Peppermint Leaves, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Hibiscus, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
