Bigelow® Lavender Chamomile Tea Bags
18 ctUPC: 0007231001091
Product Details
A soothing combination of lavender and chamomile plus Ganeden BC30 probiotic helps support digestion. Healthy never tasted so good!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Potassium30mg0.86%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Lavender Chamomile
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.