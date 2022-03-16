Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Lemon & Echinacea Vitamin C Black Tea Bags
18 ctUPC: 0007231000182
This delicious blend of bold tea, tart lemon and earthy echinacea is an excellent source of Vitamin C. This tea delivers 100% daily value of healthy antioxidant Vitamin C and supports an overall healthy immune system. Healthy never tasted so good!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carefully Selected Ingredients : Black Tea , Licorice Root , Natural Lemon Flavor ( Soy Lecithin ) , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) . Echinacea , Lemon Peel , Black Tea Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More