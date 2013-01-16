Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea Plus Probiotics
18 ctUPC: 0007231001058
Product Details
- Zesty Blend of Lemon & Ginger
- Supports Healthy Digestion
- Powered by BC30 Probiotic
- Caffeine Free
- All Natural
- Tea Bags Individually Wrapped in Foil Pouches
- Freshness Stays In
- Air and Moisture Stay Out
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein0g
Potassium25mg0.71%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carefully Selected Ingredients Lemongrass, Lemon Peel, Cinnamon, Natural Ginger and Lemon Flavors With Other Natural Flavors (Soy Lecithin), Lemon Verbena, Rose Hips, Ginger, Licorice Root, Ganedenbc30 (Bacillus Coagulans Bgi-30, 6086), Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
