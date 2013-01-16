Ingredients

Carefully Selected Ingredients Lemongrass, Lemon Peel, Cinnamon, Natural Ginger and Lemon Flavors With Other Natural Flavors (Soy Lecithin), Lemon Verbena, Rose Hips, Ginger, Licorice Root, Ganedenbc30 (Bacillus Coagulans Bgi-30, 6086), Citric Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More