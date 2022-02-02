Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Lemon Lift Black Tea
6 pk / 20 ctUPC: 1007231000197
Tea and lemon… the perfect pair! In our distinctive blend, you don’t just taste the lemon notes, but the spices we’ve added really round out the cup to create a product unlike any other. It is wonderful to sooth your throat and make your mouth smile.
Nutrition Facts
20.0 About servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
black tea, natural lemon flavour (soy lecithin), spice, lemon peel
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
