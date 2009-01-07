Hover to Zoom
Bigelow® Lemon Lift Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007231000197
Product Details
Bigelow uses the finest hand picked teas from higher-elevation gardens that have been precisely blended to bring out the tea's natural flavor.
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium25mg0.71%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Tea, Natural Lemon Flavor (Soy Lecithin), Spice, Lemon Peel
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
