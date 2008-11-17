Bigelow Mint Medley Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Mint Medley Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Mint Medley Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Mint Medley Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Mint Medley Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Mint Medley Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Bigelow Mint Medley Herbal Tea Bags

20 ctUPC: 0007231000073
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Proud to source the finest ingredients from the U.S. & around the globe.
  • 20 tea bags individually wrapped in foil pouches. Freshness stays in. Air and moisture stay out.
  • Blend of cool garden spearmint & peppermint.
  • Protected in foil...because flavor matters.
  • Our family selects ingredients so carefully that they must be protected in foil to allow you to experience their full flavor • freshness • aroma.