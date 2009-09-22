Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Orange & Spice Herbal Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007231000050
Product Details
Get into your own comfort zone with the Bigelow's perfect balance of juice orange and zesty spices. One of the family's favorite blends, Bigelow finds it soothing and delightful, with a unique taste that is simply impossible to put into words.
- Beautifully Balanced Blend of Zesty Citrus and Luxurious Spices
- Caffeine Free
- All Natural
- Tea Bags Individually Wrapped in Foil Pouches
- Freshness Stays In
- Air and Moisture Stay Out
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rose Hips, Spices, Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Roasted Chicory, Natural Orange Flavors (Soy Lecithin)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
