Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Bigelow Perfect Peach Herbal Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007231000040
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
To blend our Perfect Peach Tea, we use ingredients just like those in a freshly baked peach pie. Luscious peaches sprinkled with just the right amount of spice. Perfect Peach, with its fresh-from-the-orchard flavor is a delicious treat whether you serve it steaming hot or over ice.
- Natural & Artificially Flavored
- Just Like a Freshly Baked Peach Pie in a Teacup
- Caffeine Free
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium20mg0.57%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rose Hips, Hibiscus, Peaches, Natural and Artificial Peach Flavor (Soy Lecithin), Spices, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Apples, Strawberry Leaves, Roasted Chicory
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More