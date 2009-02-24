To blend our Perfect Peach Tea, we use ingredients just like those in a freshly baked peach pie. Luscious peaches sprinkled with just the right amount of spice. Perfect Peach, with its fresh-from-the-orchard flavor is a delicious treat whether you serve it steaming hot or over ice.

Natural & Artificially Flavored

Just Like a Freshly Baked Peach Pie in a Teacup

Caffeine Free