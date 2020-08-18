Bigelow Steep Organic Chamomile Citrus Herbal Tea Perspective: front
Bigelow Steep Organic Chamomile Citrus Herbal Tea Perspective: back
Bigelow Steep Organic Chamomile Citrus Herbal Tea Perspective: left
Bigelow Steep Organic Chamomile Citrus Herbal Tea Perspective: right
Bigelow Steep Organic Chamomile Citrus Herbal Tea Perspective: top
Bigelow Steep Organic Chamomile Citrus Herbal Tea Perspective: bottom
Bigelow Steep Organic Chamomile Citrus Herbal Tea

20 ctUPC: 0007231017707
Product Details

This natural organic chamomile,blended with a perfect hint of sub-kissed lemon, is a wonderfully sweet and soothing way to unwind any time of day. Steep, take a deep breath & relax.

  • Caffeine Free Herbal Tea
  • USDA Organic

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (8 oz (prepared))
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Lemongrass, Organic Chamomile, Natural Lemon Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Organic Lemon Peel

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.